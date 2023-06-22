Caught On Camera: Autorickshaw Driver Steals Bell In Kondhwa's Bhairavnath Temple |

Amidst his daily struggles to make ends meet, a 25-year-old autorickshaw driver stole a bell in Kondhwa's Bhairavnath Temple. Before stealing the bell, he was seen folding his hands in front of the temple while his eyes were on the bell. He later kept the stolen bell in the auto.

The accused has been arrested and booked under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft. During the investigation, it was revealed that the stolen bell was kept concealed in his rented autorickshaw. Upon contacting the owner of the vehicle, it was discovered that he had rented it out.

The accused allegedly resorted to stealing the bell due to financial hardships. However, the police were swift in their response, relying on the CCTV footage obtained from the temple premises to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The culprit was apprehended while he was dropping off a passenger in Lullanagar, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Caught On Camera: Autorickshaw driver steals bell in #Kondhwa's Bhairavnath Temple. He has been arrested by Kondhwa Police. pic.twitter.com/KmpZ1qFdtT — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 21, 2023

