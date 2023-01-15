Can you touch your nose with your tongue? Pune senior citizen makes unique record; watch video

Sopan Bhumkar made a unique record of putting his tongue on his nose for 90 minutes straight. | Twitter

Can you touch your nose with your tongue? Usually, the answer is no. However, Sopan Bhumkar from Pune's Kasba Peth has made a unique record of putting his tongue on his nose for 90 minutes straight.

It is not in everyone's case that the tongue touches the nose. But, senior citizen Sopan Narayan Bhumkar, who lives in Shimpi Ali, Kasba Peth, Pune, has set a record of sticking his tongue to his nose for 90 minutes, i.e. one and a half hours. Importantly, the seventy-five-year-old Bhumkar is popularly known as Kaka in the area. The video of Bhumkar Kaka sticking his tongue on his nose for 90 minutes was filmed by his son Harshal Bhumkar.

