 Business Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner: Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBusiness Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner: Here's All You Need To Know

Business Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner: Here's All You Need To Know

The conclave will feature inspirational stories of successful Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, primarily from sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and chemicals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Business Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner |

The Business Leadership League (BCC) Exim Conclave is all set to take place on Saturday, October 7, in Baner. The theme of the conclave is "Achieving a 5 Trillion Economy Through Enhanced Exports." This event is expected to draw over 2,000 entrepreneurs, business owners, importers, and exporters from various regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Indapur, Amravati, and Kolhapur. Moreover, the conclave will also witness the participation of distinguished guests from countries such as South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, and Thailand, among others.

The primary objectives of the conclave are to explore potential opportunities for bilateral trade between India and Africa, as well as South East Asia. Additionally, the event aims to facilitate international connections for Indian businesses, foster partnerships and collaborations, empower Indian companies to engage with bilateral trade-related incentives and schemes, and provide networking opportunities to enhance sales.

Read Also
Pune: 25 Motorbikes Gutted In Fire At Sales Shop On Sinhagad Road
article-image

The conclave will feature inspirational stories of successful Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, primarily from sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and chemicals. Roundtable discussions will cover topics such as "Promoting Indian Products Globally," "Export Finance, Schemes, and Incentives for Indian Products," and "Facilitating Partnerships: Doing Business with Africa and Southeast Asia." Workshops will also be held on topics like GEM registration, Export Finance, GST, Customs, and more.

Venue - Bunts Sangha, Baner

Time - 9.00am to 6:00pm

Read Also
Pune's Mahatma Phule Mandai Turns 138: A Walk Through Time
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Former Corporator Subjected To Repeated Rape, Accused Booked

Pune Crime: Former Corporator Subjected To Repeated Rape, Accused Booked

Pune Shocker: Man Caught On CCTV Raping Buffalo Calf In Chikhali; Arrested

Pune Shocker: Man Caught On CCTV Raping Buffalo Calf In Chikhali; Arrested

WATCH: AAP Supporters Detained In Pune Amidst Protest Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest At CBI Office In...

WATCH: AAP Supporters Detained In Pune Amidst Protest Against Sanjay Singh's Arrest At CBI Office In...

WATCH: Pune's Aundh Road Under Threat As Armed Gang Targets Empty Apartments

WATCH: Pune's Aundh Road Under Threat As Armed Gang Targets Empty Apartments

Business Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner: Here's All You...

Business Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner: Here's All You...