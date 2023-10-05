Business Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner: Here's All You Need To Know

Business Leadership League Exim Conclave To Be Held On October 7 In Pune's Baner |

The Business Leadership League (BCC) Exim Conclave is all set to take place on Saturday, October 7, in Baner. The theme of the conclave is "Achieving a 5 Trillion Economy Through Enhanced Exports." This event is expected to draw over 2,000 entrepreneurs, business owners, importers, and exporters from various regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Indapur, Amravati, and Kolhapur. Moreover, the conclave will also witness the participation of distinguished guests from countries such as South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, and Thailand, among others.

The primary objectives of the conclave are to explore potential opportunities for bilateral trade between India and Africa, as well as South East Asia. Additionally, the event aims to facilitate international connections for Indian businesses, foster partnerships and collaborations, empower Indian companies to engage with bilateral trade-related incentives and schemes, and provide networking opportunities to enhance sales.

The conclave will feature inspirational stories of successful Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, primarily from sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and chemicals. Roundtable discussions will cover topics such as "Promoting Indian Products Globally," "Export Finance, Schemes, and Incentives for Indian Products," and "Facilitating Partnerships: Doing Business with Africa and Southeast Asia." Workshops will also be held on topics like GEM registration, Export Finance, GST, Customs, and more.

Venue - Bunts Sangha, Baner

Time - 9.00am to 6:00pm