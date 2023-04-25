 Bus overturns on Pune-Solapur highway, 12 passengers injured
Bus overturns on Pune-Solapur highway, 12 passengers injured

The bus was on its way to Nizamabad from Mumbai, informed officials.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
article-image
Bus overturns on Pune-Solapur highway, 12 passengers injured | ANI

At least 12 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in, overturned on Pune-Solapur Highway near Yavat, in Pune on Monday.

The bus was on its way to Nizamabad from Mumbai, informed officials.

According to an officer of Pune Rural Police, "The accident occurred when the driver applied brakes to avoid ramming into a motorcycle." The injured passengers were admitted to a nearby hospital and are now stable, officials informed.

"The cause of the accident is still being investigated," the officer added.

Further reports are awaited.

article-image

13 were killed in recent accident

On April 15, 13 people, including three minors, were killed and 29 injured after a bus carrying young male and female members of a traditional 'Dhol-Tasha-Zaanj' music troupe fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the early hours.

The group, which played traditional instruments of Dhol, Tasha and Zaanj, was returning to Mumbai after taking part in an event in Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune city.

article-image
