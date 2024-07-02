Briefs: YCMOU Begins Admissions For MBA, BCA; Govt Officer Caught Taking Bribe In Rahuri | Representative Image

The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has commenced the admission process for the academic year 2024-25. The registration for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for first-year admissions to the MBA and BCA degree courses has begun. Students interested in these programs can register and appear for the exam until July 13.

The CET exam registration was held on Monday, July 1. The university has announced that passing this entrance examination is mandatory for students seeking admission to these courses. The exam will be conducted online, and students must complete their registration through the link on the website.

Controller of Examinations, Bhatu Prasad Patil, urges all interested and eligible students to confirm their admission by registering for and taking the exam. This initiative ensures that the admission process is streamlined and accessible, encouraging students to pursue their higher education goals through YCMOU.

Sunil Bhawar, a revenue assistant at the tehsil office in Rahuri, was apprehended by the anti-bribery department while accepting a bribe of ₹1,500. A case has been registered against him at Rahuri Police Station. According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant owns agricultural land in Mauje Rampur, Taluka Rahuri.

Of this, a part is owned by the Government of Maharashtra. The complainant needed to have the government ownership name removed from the records. To facilitate this, Sunil Bhawar demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 but agreed to accept ₹1,500. Bhawar was caught red-handed during the transaction, and the process of filing a formal case is ongoing.