Briefs: President Draupadi Murmu to visit Kolhapur; Water Supply Restored in Karad

President Draupadi Murmu will visit Kolhapur on Sunday, July 28. Upon her arrival in the morning, she will first visit Ambadevi temple in the city. Following this, she will proceed to Varana for various programs. She will be in Kolhapur from 11am to 5pm. The last time a President visited Kolhapur was in 1962, when the second President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, inaugurated Shivaji University. Former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil also visited Kolhapur. Due to President Draupadi Murmu’s visit, curiosity has arisen since it is the first visit by a President in a long time. A meeting to plan the entire tour, including her arrival, welcome, and security, was held at the Kolhapur Collectorate last week. Detailed discussions took place, and responsibilities were assigned to everyone involved. Kolhapur Collector Amol Yedge, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, Chief Executive Officer of the ila Parishad S Karthikeyan, and Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Teli attended the meeting and gave instructions regarding the tour preparations.

Water supply restored in Karad

After replacing the defective motor in the old pumping station, all the water distribution tanks in Karad were finally filled to capacity by late Friday night. On Saturday, water was supplied throughout the city at regular hours. However, until the new pump house is operational, water will be supplied only once a day for few more days, according to the civic body's water supply department. The water supply had been stopped since the previous Monday, and municipal employees have been working to restore it. Their efforts were successful, and water was supplied to the citizens on Saturday, the sixth day since the disruption began. Initially, the civic body tried to start the old pumping station as the main pipeline supplying water to the city was washed away. The old pumping station had been closed for many years, and silt had accumulated in the Jackwell. Although the pumping station ran on Wednesday night, a technical failure in the motor caused another interruption. On Thursday morning, the work of installing a second 125 HP motor at the new pumping station was started. After a day of tireless work, the motor was installed but did not start that night. On Friday morning, the damaged motor was removed and replaced.