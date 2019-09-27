Bridge collapses due to heavy rain in Baramati

Pune: A local bridge in Songaon village of Baramit taluka in Pune district on Friday collapsed after heavy rainfall lashed the entire region massively. A local, Santosh told ANI, “Due to the collapse of the bridge, the entire village has been affected. Sugarcane farming has been fully destroyed. The farmers are having a hard time here. The floodwater has entered all the houses in the village. People of this village used this bridge a lot. Due to this collapse, we are also facing problems to commute.”

“The police officials, Gram Sevak and Sarpanch visited the village yesterday to take stock of the situation,” another local said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pune district is likely to receive light rainfall with cloudy skies over the next week.