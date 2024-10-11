 Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: Pune Police Arrest 1 Suspect After 8 Days, Search Continues For 2 Others
The police had earlier announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for anyone who provides information about the suspects

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Finally, the Pune Police have made a breakthrough in the Bopdev Ghat gang rape case. They have arrested one of the three men accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on the night of October 3 in the Bopdev Ghat area where she had gone with a male friend.

Speaking to the media, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday said, "One suspect has been arrested for the gang rape and a search is on for his two associates involved in the crime." However, he neither give any details about the arrested individual nor the manner in which the police conducted the operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police released descriptions of the three suspects. According to the descriptions, the first suspect is approximately 25 years of age, has a wheatish complexion, is of medium build, has medium-length hair, was wearing jeans and a shirt, black-coloured slippers, a black-coloured jacket, and speaks Marathi. The second suspect is approximately 30 years of age, has a wheatish complexion, is of medium build, was wearing jeans and a full-sleeved shirt, a grey-coloured sweater, has a beard and moustache, and speaks Hindi. The third suspect is approximately 25 years of age, has a wheatish complexion, is of medium build, has a moustache, was wearing jeans and a skin-coloured leather jacket with a cap, and speaks Marathi.

The police had also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for anyone who provides information about the suspects.

