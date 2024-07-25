Boil Drinking Water: PMC to Punekars Amidst Heavy Rain |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. Amid heavy rains in catchment areas, muddy water is flowing into dams and canals. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions.

Nandkishore Jagtap, Chief Engineer (Water Supply), said, “From last few days catchment areas is receiving heavy rainfall and so muddy water is flowing in dams and canals. PMC is also treating this water and the water quality is good. But as a precaution residents should filter or boil drinking water.”

Pune city gets water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams.