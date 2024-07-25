 Boil Drinking Water: PMC to Punekars Amidst Heavy Rain
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBoil Drinking Water: PMC to Punekars Amidst Heavy Rain

Boil Drinking Water: PMC to Punekars Amidst Heavy Rain

Pune city gets water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Boil Drinking Water: PMC to Punekars Amidst Heavy Rain |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. Amid heavy rains in catchment areas, muddy water is flowing into dams and canals. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Rain Wreaks Havoc in Pune, 4 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents; Low-Lying Areas Inundated,...
article-image

Nandkishore Jagtap, Chief Engineer (Water Supply), said, “From last few days catchment areas is receiving heavy rainfall and so muddy water is flowing in dams and canals. PMC is also treating this water and the water quality is good. But as a precaution residents should filter or boil drinking water.”

Pune city gets water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmednagar: MP Nilesh Lanke Ends Hunger Strike, Independent Committee to Probe Malpractices in Crime...

Ahmednagar: MP Nilesh Lanke Ends Hunger Strike, Independent Committee to Probe Malpractices in Crime...

Pune Rain Havoc: NDRF, Army Continue Rescue Operations; BJP Deploys 3,000 Workers, Opens Offices...

Pune Rain Havoc: NDRF, Army Continue Rescue Operations; BJP Deploys 3,000 Workers, Opens Offices...

Boil Drinking Water: PMC to Punekars Amidst Heavy Rain

Boil Drinking Water: PMC to Punekars Amidst Heavy Rain

Pune: Anger Mounts as Water Touches Under-Construction Keshav Nagar-Kharadi Bridge

Pune: Anger Mounts as Water Touches Under-Construction Keshav Nagar-Kharadi Bridge

Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya Appointed as IOD Member

Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya Appointed as IOD Member