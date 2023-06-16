 BJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan In Pune: Beneficiary Gathering Held In Kothrud
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan In Pune: Beneficiary Gathering Held In Kothrud

BJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan In Pune: Beneficiary Gathering Held In Kothrud

The primary focus was to highlight the government's commitment to supporting the common citizens through these initiatives.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
BJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan In Pune: Beneficiary Gathering Held In Kothrud |

Pune: The beneficiary gathering organized in Pune's Kothrud on Friday witnessed an enthusiastic response from the public, as claimed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This event, held as part of the month-long 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' campaign, featured the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who addressed the audience and interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes. The primary focus was to highlight the government's commitment to supporting the common citizens through these initiatives.

Joining the event were Kothrud MLA and Pune Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil, along with Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, former Pune mayor Murllidhar Mohol, and several other BJP leaders.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Announces Completion Of Pre-Monsoon Work
article-image

During his visit to Pune, Maurya availed the opportunity to visit the residences of various BJP leaders in the region. Additionally, he paid his respects at the renowned Dagdusheth Halwai temple.

As part of the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' campaign, Maurya conducted a significant press conference on Thursday and engaged in notable visits during his stay in Pune. Launched on May 31, this campaign aims to establish connections with 1,000 distinguished individuals from each Lok Sabha constituency and will continue until June 30.

Read Also
BJP's 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan': UP's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Pune
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan In Pune: Beneficiary Gathering Held In Kothrud

BJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan In Pune: Beneficiary Gathering Held In Kothrud

Pune Akashvani To Continue News Bulletin Production

Pune Akashvani To Continue News Bulletin Production

Pune: 6-Year-Old Drowns At Water Park In Ravet

Pune: 6-Year-Old Drowns At Water Park In Ravet

Pune: PMC Announces Completion Of Pre-Monsoon Work

Pune: PMC Announces Completion Of Pre-Monsoon Work

Good News For Punekars: PMPML To Acquire 900 Buses

Good News For Punekars: PMPML To Acquire 900 Buses