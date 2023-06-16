BJP's Maha Jansampark Abhiyan In Pune: Beneficiary Gathering Held In Kothrud |

Pune: The beneficiary gathering organized in Pune's Kothrud on Friday witnessed an enthusiastic response from the public, as claimed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This event, held as part of the month-long 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' campaign, featured the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who addressed the audience and interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes. The primary focus was to highlight the government's commitment to supporting the common citizens through these initiatives.

Joining the event were Kothrud MLA and Pune Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil, along with Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, former Pune mayor Murllidhar Mohol, and several other BJP leaders.

During his visit to Pune, Maurya availed the opportunity to visit the residences of various BJP leaders in the region. Additionally, he paid his respects at the renowned Dagdusheth Halwai temple.

As part of the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' campaign, Maurya conducted a significant press conference on Thursday and engaged in notable visits during his stay in Pune. Launched on May 31, this campaign aims to establish connections with 1,000 distinguished individuals from each Lok Sabha constituency and will continue until June 30.