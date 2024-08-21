 BJP Spokesperson Kunal Tilak Calls For Dedicated Protest Ground In Pune
BJP Spokesperson Kunal Tilak Calls For Dedicated Protest Ground In Pune

Kunal Tilak's post came hours after Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants protested in Pune and demanded the inclusion of 258 posts from the Agriculture Department in the MPSC exam

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
BJP Spokesperson Kunal Tilak Calls For Dedicated Protest Ground In Pune | Instagram/kunalstilak

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Kunal Tilak on Wednesday called for a dedicated protest ground in Pune amid escalating traffic issues in the city.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tilak wrote, "The administration (in Pune) has completely failed in maintaining roads, regulating traffic, and investing in infrastructure over the last three years. Constant protests leading to roadblocks are another issue I have recently observed."

"I call for a dedicated protest ground or venue where all future protests should be held, rather than at random places and times. I request @PMCPune and @CPPuneCity to either designate a spot or not grant permissions for protests, especially in central Pune, during the upcoming festive period," he added.

Tilak's post came hours after Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants protested in Pune, demanding the inclusion of 258 posts from the Agriculture Department in the MPSC exam. They also requested that the MPSC exam, scheduled for August 25, be postponed, as its date conflicts with the IBPS exam, affecting candidates appearing for both exams.

Speaking to news agency ANI, an MPSC aspirant said, "We demand that the 258 vacancies in the Agriculture Department exam be added to the MPSC exam, as the IBPS exam overlaps with the MPSC exam on August 25."

Another aspirant listed their demands to ANI, saying, "The MPSC exam on August 25 overlaps with the IBPS exam. Our first demand is that the MPSC exam be postponed. Our second demand is that 258 posts in the Agriculture Department exam be included in this exam," he said.

