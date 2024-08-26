BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Police Use Mild Lathicharge | Sourced

The BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT) activists clashed with each other at a five-star hotel on Jalna Road on Monday morning. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray arrived in the city on Sunday evening and the party’s activists, including the Leader of the Opposition of the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and others, gathered at the hotel to welcome and attend the meeting with Thackeray on Monday morning. However, the BJP activists suddenly arrived at the hotel and started an agitation. The Shiv Sena (UBT) activists reacted immediately and both groups clashed with each other.

The BJP workers retorted against Thackeray with loud sloganeering, which was reciprocated by the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, stoking tension and resulting in a clash between the two political outfits.

The police intervened to stop the chaos but the situation went out of control. The police then resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Thackeray has been actively campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday as part of his political programmes.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters had protested at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The BJP’s protest followed the protest staged by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) activists against Modi.

MVA agitates during PM’s tour

Modi had a scheduled programme at Jalgaon on Sunday. He arrived at the Chikalthana Airport on Sunday afternoon. However, the MVA activists gathered at the airport around two hours before the arrival of Modi and staged agitations. The activists of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) gathered at the airport wearing black clothes to condemn the government over the increased atrocities against women and girls. They formed a human chain in the airport premises.

MVA activists led by Danve and Congress city president Yousuf Shaikh formed a human chain and condemned the government by raising slogans. The police administration was in chaos with the sudden agitation of MVA. The agitators were arrested and brought to the Cidco MIDC police station.

After the MVA’s agitation on Sunday at the Airport, the BJP activists gathered at the hotel where Thackeray was staying on Monday morning. Both BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) activists confronted each other at the venue. While the police tried to drive away the BJP activists, Danve and others chased them. This forced the police to resort to a mild baton charge.