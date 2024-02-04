BJP Launches 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan' In Marathwada Ahead Of Elections |

The BJP district units in Marathwada have initiated the pre-polls campaign from Sunday, aligning with the national 'Gaon Chalo' campaign, in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls.

Office-bearers, as part of this awareness drive, are mandated to visit assigned villages, spend seven days there, and engage with the local populace. Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, Maharashtra Minister Atul Save, and other BJP functionaries are set to visit their designated villages.

During the 'Gaon Chalo' drive, residents will be informed about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government, as revealed by Shrish Boralkar, the BJP's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city representative.

The campaign concludes on February 11, coinciding with the death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, a key ideological inspiration for the BJP.

In Nanded, MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar shared campaign details during a press conference at the government rest house, emphasising the stay of BJP representatives and district office bearers in designated villages.

Latur district joins the campaign

Similarly, in Latur, MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar stated that BJP representatives and office bearers from the district will stay in assigned villages.

The comprehensive campaign involves Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and State officials. They will spend a day in assigned villages to communicate information about public welfare schemes and address key issues from the recent central government interim budget.

In urban areas, the initiative will be implemented ward-wise, with 50,000 BJP leaders covering 50,000 units across the state. District leaders, along with former MPs, and MLAs, will actively participate in this effort, supported by BJP Super Warriors.