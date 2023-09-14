BJP Appoints Shrinath Bhimale As Its Pune Lok Sabha Coordinator

BJP Appoints Shrinath Bhimale As Their Pune Lok Sabha Coordinator |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has appointed former corporator Shrinath Bhimale as the Pune Lok Sabha Coordinator for their 'Mahavijay 24' campaign. This appointment holds particular significance as it comes just a few months before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After his appointment, Bhimale expressed his gratitude to the BJP's state leadership, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He stated, "With the party's trust in me, I am committed to working diligently. We intend to collaborate with everyone to raise the BJP flag once again in Pune. I have discharged my previous responsibilities with dedication and competence, and I will maintain the same level of commitment in these new responsibilities."

Who is Shrinath Bhimale?

Bhimale's political journey started in 1998 when he joined the BJP Youth Wing. In 2002, he became a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation. Due to his dedicated efforts, he was appointed as the City President in 2012 and later became the PMC Leader of the House in 2017.