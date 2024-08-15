 Biker Charred To Death In Accident On Pune-Bengaluru Highway
Biker Charred To Death In Accident On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

According to the information received, the biker has been identified as Swapnil Dubal (24), a resident of Karad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a biker was charred to death after his motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Satara district on Wednesday evening.

According to the information received, the biker has been identified as Swapnil Dubal (24), a resident of Karad. The incident took place around 6.30pm near Asale village in Wai taluka.

Reportedly, the bus was on its way to Sangli from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district when it rear-ended the two-wheeler, dragging the bike for at least 50 feet. The impact might have caused a short circuit and damage to the fuel tank of the bike causing a fire, a police official told IE.

Fortunately, all 30 passengers in the bus managed to get down in time from the rear door as the fire started in the cabin. Two fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, Satara police have arrested the bus driver Sambhaji Pawar (40).

