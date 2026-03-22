Bike Explosion On Eid In Nanded Kills Youth; Suspected Explosives Under Probe | Sourced

Nanded: A motorcycle carrying suspected explosives exploded in the Vazegaon Bandhara area on Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, killing a youth who suffered 90% burns. The incident created panic in the surrounding area.

Thousands of devotees had gathered at the Eidgah Maidan to offer namaz on Saturday morning. At around 9.30am, a youth was riding a motorcycle near the Vazegaon Bandhara area when it suddenly exploded and caught fire.

People present at the spot tried to extinguish the fire, but it spread rapidly. The youth was engulfed in flames and died on the spot.

Read Also Nashik: Six Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion While Filling Balloons In Malegaon

On receiving information, Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Suraj Gurav, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot. Preliminary findings indicated the presence of suspected explosives on the motorcycle, following which teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and forensic experts were called in. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police force was put on alert.

The motorcycle was completely burnt, and small explosions were reported during the blaze. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. However, the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained.

The identity of the deceased has not been established. Police are trying to trace him through the registration number of the motorcycle and other documents.

Gurav said, “The person on the motorcycle has died, and the ATS is conducting the investigation. People should not panic and should not believe rumours on social media. The situation is under control.”