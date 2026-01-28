Bidar Municipal Council Delegation Inspects Smart City Facilities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Fpj Photo

A delegation of the Bidar Municipal Council of Karnataka state inspected the facilities in the Smart City office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar under the ‘Swach Bharat Mission – 2-0’ on Tuesday. Bidar Municipal Council commissioner Mukul Jain met municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and sought information about the administrative procedures and development works of the city. Smart City deputy CEO Ravindra Jogdand was also present at this meeting.

The delegation obtained information on the route mapping of the garbage vehicles through the control room. The information about the ‘Majha Swachhata Saathi’ app, which enables the residents to track the garbage vehicles in their area. The officers also received information on the water charges and property tax collection modules, as well as the use of the latest technology in tax recovery, through a PowerPoint presentation.

Smart City project manager Faiz Ali, Nauman Khan, and media analyst Arpita Sharad gave technical information to the delegation. Swachh Bharat Mission city coordinator Chetan Wagh and Kiran Jadhav informed about the cleanliness drive implemented in the city. The Bidar delegation took all the information about the tax recovery and implementation of the civic service implemented by using technology.