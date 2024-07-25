Bhujang Khandare Assumes Charge as Regional Director of Mahavitaran's Pune Division |

Bhujang Khandare assumed charge as the Regional Director of the Pune Regional Division of Mahavitaran on Wednesday. Recently selected through the direct service recruitment process, Khandare previously served as Chief Engineer (Projects) at Mahavitaran's Mumbai headquarters.

Khandare stated that under the Pune Regional Division, in addition to providing prompt service to all customer categories and promptly addressing complaints, various schemes will be accelerated. Additionally, efforts will be made to increase Mahavitaran's revenue, he added.

Read Also Pune Rain Havoc: Three Men Die of Electrocution in Bid to Shift Handcart Amid Heavy Rains

A native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Khandare holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering. He joined the then Maharashtra State Electricity Board as a Junior Engineer in 1999. In 2010, he was selected as Executive Engineer through direct service recruitment and worked in Raigad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts. In 2016, Khandare was promoted to Superintending Engineer and served in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circles.

In 2018, he was selected as Chief Engineer. He has held the position of Chief Engineer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle and Project Department at Mumbai Headquarters. Now, he has been selected for the post of Executive Director/Regional Director in the recent direct recruitment process.