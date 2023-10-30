Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Urges Maharashtra Govt To Create New IT Parks In Suburban Areas Of Pimpri-Chinchwad | Pexels

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge urged the Maharashtra government on Monday to implement the IT-ITES Policy 2023 and establish IT parks in the suburban areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"The state government has planned a new IT policy. Due to the close proximity of Lohegaon Airport and the Hinjewadi, Talawade, and Kharadi IT parks, it will be possible to set up new IT parks in the nearby areas of Wakad, Tathawade, Punawale, Chikhali, Moshi, and Charholi," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The planning is in the final stages, and we may soon receive permission from the state government," he added.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and elected representatives will soon hold a meeting on this issue, Landge noted.

