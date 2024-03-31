Bhaskar Bhagare Vs Dr. Bharati Pawar In Dindori; No Clarity In Nashik

In a significant political development, former Zila Parishad member Bhaskar Bhagare has been officially announced as the candidate of the NCP (SP) for the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency on March 30. This announcement came after much anticipation, as the BJP had already declared Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar as its candidate for the same constituency.

The decision to nominate Bhaskar Bhagare was made official by the state president of the Sharad Pawar-led party, Jayant Patil, representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This move follows the CPI(M)'s expressed interest in contesting the Dindori seat under the Maha Vikas Aghadi umbrella. With Bhaskar Bhagare's nomination, the political landscape in this constituency is set for an intriguing battle between Dr. Bharati Pawar of Mahayuti and Bhaskar Bhagre of the MVA.

Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, comprising a diverse demography including Konkani, Hindu Mahadev Koli, Maratha-Kunbi and Vanjari communities, has historically witnessed the dominance of the BJP. Since its formation in 2009, BJP candidates have consistently secured victories here. Notably, Dr. Bharati Pawar of the BJP emerged victorious in the 2019 elections with a significant vote margin.

However, several pressing issues plague the constituency, including a lack of development in tribal-dominated areas and challenges related to access to clean drinking water. These issues are expected to play a crucial role in shaping voter sentiments in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, the allocation of seats within the Mahayuti, particularly the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, remains a subject of contention. Political leaders from the NCP, Shiv Sena and BJP are vying for the seat. Amidst negotiations and discussions, it is anticipated that the allies will need to compromise on certain demands to reach a consensus.

As the election fervour intensifies, all eyes are on the finalisation of candidate lists and seat allocations, which are expected to be announced by the Parliamentary Board in the coming days. With the stage set for a keenly contested election, political dynamics in Dindori Lok Sabha constituency are poised for an intriguing showdown.