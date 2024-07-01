Beed: NCP(AP) Sarpanch Bapu Andhale Shot Dead Over Financial Dispute |

The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar Faction) leader and Sarpanch of Maralwadi in Parali taluka in Beed district, Bapu Andhale, was shot dead over a financial dispute on Saturday night. The Parali police have booked five persons, including NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Shashikant alias Baban Gite. Another person, Gyanba alias Gotya Maroti Gite (36, Nandagaul), was injured in the firing incident and is currently being treated in the Government Hospital in Ambajogai. The police have recorded his statement.

Gyanba Gite lodged a complaint with the Parali police. He mentioned that five persons, including Shashikant Gite, called Bapu Andhale and Gyanba Gite near Bank Colony. They asked Andhale whether he had brought the money. A dispute arose between both parties over the money matter. Baban then took out a revolver and shot a bullet in Andhale’s head, and another person attacked Andhale with a sickle. A third person shot a bullet in Gyanba’s chest. Andhale died on the spot, while Gyanba was severely injured.

Based on the complaint, the Parali police on Sunday morning registered a case against Shashikant alias Baban Gite (Bank Colony), Mukund Dnyaneshwar Gite, Waghbet, Mahadev Uddhar Gite (Bank Colony), Rajabhau Neharkar (Pangri), and Rajesh Waghmode (Pimpalgaon, Gadhe).

Accused and deceased were associates

The accused have been at large since Saturday night. The police have set up two teams to search for the accused. Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishr, SP Nandkumar Thakur, Additional SP Chetan Tidke, SDPO Anil Chormale, and others visited the spot on Saturday night and issued directives regarding the investigation to the officers.

Sarpanch Bapu Andhale is the founder of Jankranti Sanghatna. Andhale and Baban Gite were old associates, and Andhale became Sarpanch of Maralwadi after contesting the election through Gite’s panel. He then joined the NCP Ajit Pawar faction in the presence of minister Dhananjay Munde. Similarly, Gite joined the Sharad Pawar faction in August 2023.

Political activists and villagers gathered in front of the police station on Sunday afternoon and demanded that the murderers be arrested immediately. They shouted slogans demanding the arrest. They brought the body of Andhale to the police station and staged a Thiyya agitation. The SDPO assured the agitators that legal action would be taken in this regard immediately. Later, the villagers took the body to Maralwadi and performed the last rites.