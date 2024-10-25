 Beed: I Don't Take Any Election Lightly, Says Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed: I Don't Take Any Election Lightly, Says Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

Beed: I Don't Take Any Election Lightly, Says Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Dhananjay Munde defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde from Parli

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Beed: I Don't Take Any Election Lightly, Says Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde | X/@dhananjay_munde

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is re-contesting the upcoming state Assembly polls from his Parli seat, on Thursday said no election is easy and he does not take even a local poll lightly.

Winning the people's faith in a constituency after every five years is a tough job, Munde told reporters at Parli in Beed district before leaving for filing his nomination.

In the 2019 state polls, the minister defeated his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde from Parli.

Last year, Dhananjay Munde supported the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, following a split in the party founded by Sharad Pawar.

FPJ Shorts
RPSC Releases Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024, Objection Window Opens On October 26
RPSC Releases Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024, Objection Window Opens On October 26
August Exodus: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, And Vodafone Idea Lose Millions Of Subscribers After July Tariff Hike; BSNL Gains Big
August Exodus: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, And Vodafone Idea Lose Millions Of Subscribers After July Tariff Hike; BSNL Gains Big
Doctor Who Made Video Claiming Alia Bhatt's Botox Led to 'Paralysed' Face Defends His Claims: 'Small Mistakes Happen With Celebs...'
Doctor Who Made Video Claiming Alia Bhatt's Botox Led to 'Paralysed' Face Defends His Claims: 'Small Mistakes Happen With Celebs...'
'CIA Stooge, This Is Doxxing': Journalist Faces Massive Backlash Over Report On Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Whereabouts In Delhi
'CIA Stooge, This Is Doxxing': Journalist Faces Massive Backlash Over Report On Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Whereabouts In Delhi
Read Also
Confirmed! NCP's Sitting MLA Chetan Tupe To Clash Against NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap In...
article-image

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

"It is a fight and no election is easy. I don't even take the gram panchayat, panchayat samiti or municipal council election of my colleague lightly. We have to fight with full strength and win," Dhananjay Munde said.

He said if their (alliance) candidate got a good lead from the Parli segment (under Beed Lok Sabha seat) in the last general polls, it does not mean everything will be at the right place in the Assembly elections.

Read Also
Great News For Punekars! Flights Now Available To 35 Domestic, 3 International Destinations From...
article-image

On no candidate fielded by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi so far against him, the NCP leader said, "My party has given me the candidature. If the MVA is not able to find a candidate, then reporters should guess who is getting into a 'chakravyuh'."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Smuggled Drugs Seized; Key Distributor Nabbed From...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Smuggled Drugs Seized; Key Distributor Nabbed From...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: West Bengal Man Held With ₹7.50 Lakh Cash, Jewellery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: West Bengal Man Held With ₹7.50 Lakh Cash, Jewellery

Latur: 4 Arrested For Kidnapping 22-Year-Old Man Within 10 Hours

Latur: 4 Arrested For Kidnapping 22-Year-Old Man Within 10 Hours

Jalna: Security Heightened in Antarwali Sarati After Manoj Jarange Receives Death Threat

Jalna: Security Heightened in Antarwali Sarati After Manoj Jarange Receives Death Threat

Jalna: Missing Child Found In Delhi, Reunited With Family After 4 Months

Jalna: Missing Child Found In Delhi, Reunited With Family After 4 Months