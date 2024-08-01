Beed: Boutique Fined ₹15k for Failing to Deliver Blouse | Representative pic

A consumer court in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra has imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the owner of a local boutique for failing to make delivery of one of the two blouses that a woman had ordered last year.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed the boutique owner to give the second blouse free of cost to the complaint within 15 days of the issuance of the order.

Forum's president Kishor Wadne and member Vaishali Borade passed this order on July 15.

As per the case details, a woman named Swati Kasture had placed an order for two blouses at Maitrin Boutique in Dharashiv on 13 January 2023. Of the total bill amount of Rs 6,300, the woman made an advance payment of Rs 3,000.

Owner absent during hearing

The blouses were supposed to be delivered on 25 January 2023. However, the boutique handed over only one of the two garments on the decided day.

As per the order, the boutique owner later committed to deliver the second blouse on 1 February, 2023. However, despite continuous follow-up through phone and social media by the complainant, the boutique's director Neha Sant did not deliver the second blouse and also failed to give satisfactory answers for the delay.

After that, Kasture sent a notice through an advocate on 28 April, 2023, but the boutique owner refused to accept it. The complainant then moved the district consumer commission and filed a complaint.

However, the boutique owner was not present for a hearing of the matter in the district consumer forum.

The commission then issued an order, asking Sant to pay Rs 15,000 towards the mental and physical harassment and the legal expenses. It also asked the boutique to stitch the second blouse as ordered by the complainant within 15 days of the issuance of the order.