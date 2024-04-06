 Beed: "BJP talking about caste, not me": Bajrang Sonawane
Beed: "BJP talking about caste, not me": Bajrang Sonawane

He also said the BJP had failed to bring about development in Beed despite being in power for the past decade, adding youth were looking for jobs.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Beed Lok Sabha candidate from the NCP (SP) Bajrang Sonawane on Friday said he was contesting the polls on the plank of development and accused his BJP rival Pankaja Munde of speaking about caste.

When Munde arrived in Beed for the first time after her candidature was announced, she had spoken about caste, he claimed. "The ones who run my new sugar factory and bank are from the Vanjari community. But politics cannot be based on casteism," he said, adding that he supported the Maratha quota stir.

