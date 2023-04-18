 BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance

BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance

For the uninitiated, Vetal Tekdi is a prominent hill in the city limits of Pune. The road will traverse the foothills of Vetal Tekdi. The administration has maintained that the proposed road will decrease traffic pressure in Nal Stop Chowk.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi |

Days after the Save Vetal Tekdi Protest, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday met activists of 'Vetal Tekadi Bachav Kruti Samiti' and residents at the hill.

The "Vetal Tekadi Bachav Kruti Samiti (Save Vetal Tekdi Task Force)", an apolitical group with the aim to save one of the city's most valuable natural resources, had organised a protest on April 15. The group is seeking the stay on Bal Bharti Paud Phata (BBPP) Link road project and heritage status for the hill.

"The administration should discuss the issue with the local citizens, environmental experts, and technical experts and take a decision on the same," said Sule after the visit. 

"Along with development, it is also necessary to maintain the balance of the environment, so there should be a discussion," she added.

Read Also
Pune: Former BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni comes in support of activists protesting against Bal Bharati...
article-image

During the visit, activists of NCP were present with her. On April 15, Politicians like former Kothrud MLA Dr Medha Kulkarni, NCP Rajya Sabha Member Vandana Chavan along with several other local leaders had joined the residents in the protest.

The environmental activists in the city have been opposing the project since it was first proposed in 1987. The road will traverse the foothills of Vetal Tekdi. 

For the uninitiated, Vetal Tekdi is a prominent hill in the city limits of Pune. The administration has maintained that the proposed road will decrease traffic pressure in Nal Stop Chowk. At present, passengers travelling from Senapati Bapat Road towards Paud Road have to use Law college road, which often witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours. 

Read Also
Bal Bharati Paud Phata Road: 'An alternative to the problem, ecologically harmful and encouragement...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance...

BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance...

Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology

Pune: Cyber Security lecture at Military Institute of Technology

Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: Mango festival at Dagdusheth Halwai Temple on Akshaya Tritiya

Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

Know Pune-Heritage Walk on April 23; click here for details

Know Pune-Heritage Walk on April 23; click here for details