BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi; pitches for environmental balance...

BBPPL Road Project: Supriya Sule meets activists at Vetal Tekadi |

Days after the Save Vetal Tekdi Protest, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday met activists of 'Vetal Tekadi Bachav Kruti Samiti' and residents at the hill.

The "Vetal Tekadi Bachav Kruti Samiti (Save Vetal Tekdi Task Force)", an apolitical group with the aim to save one of the city's most valuable natural resources, had organised a protest on April 15. The group is seeking the stay on Bal Bharti Paud Phata (BBPP) Link road project and heritage status for the hill.

"The administration should discuss the issue with the local citizens, environmental experts, and technical experts and take a decision on the same," said Sule after the visit.

"Along with development, it is also necessary to maintain the balance of the environment, so there should be a discussion," she added.

During the visit, activists of NCP were present with her. On April 15, Politicians like former Kothrud MLA Dr Medha Kulkarni, NCP Rajya Sabha Member Vandana Chavan along with several other local leaders had joined the residents in the protest.

The environmental activists in the city have been opposing the project since it was first proposed in 1987. The road will traverse the foothills of Vetal Tekdi.

For the uninitiated, Vetal Tekdi is a prominent hill in the city limits of Pune. The administration has maintained that the proposed road will decrease traffic pressure in Nal Stop Chowk. At present, passengers travelling from Senapati Bapat Road towards Paud Road have to use Law college road, which often witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours.