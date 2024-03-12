Battle For Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Seat Heats Up As MLA Nilesh Lanke Mulls Joining Sharad Pawar Camp | X/@Nilesh_LankeMLA

In a significant setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MLA Nilesh Lanke is poised to join the Sharad Pawar camp and contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar. This move could pit him against the incumbent MP Sujay Vikhe Patil if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fields him again.

According to reports, Lanke, who is an MLA from Parner in Ahmednagar, will formally join the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in a grand event in the coming days.

Despite initially siding with Ajit Pawar after the party split last year, Lanke has prominently displayed Sharad Pawar’s photograph on all his banners in Ahmednagar.

When asked about Lanke's potential switch, Sharad Pawar refrained from direct comment but hinted at discontent within the Ajit Pawar faction, stating, "I don't react on speculations... We are not in the business of being in contact with other leaders but I know several leaders are not comfortable on the other side (Ajit Pawar faction)."

Pune, Maharashtra | On Ajit Pawar faction leader Nilesh Lanke joining the Sharad Pawar faction, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar says, "I don't react on speculations... We are not in the business of being in contact with other leaders but I know several leaders are not comfortable on… pic.twitter.com/4p93n4AFr9 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

Lanke recently met NCP (SP) leader and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, though Kolhe clarified that their discussion was not political. Meanwhile, Kolhe has already been announced as the party's candidate from Shirur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Who has the upper hand in Ahmednagar?

In the political landscape of Ahmednagar, the BJP and NCP have historically been arch-rivals. The current MP, Sujay Vikhe, secured victory over NCP's Sangram Jagtap in 2019. Before that, the seat was held by BJP's Mansukhlal Gandhi in 2009 and 2014, succeeding the NCP’s Tukaram Gadakh.

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments. Notably, in the 2019 elections, the NCP emerged victorious in four of these segments. Among the NCP MLAs securing victories were Rohit Pawar from Karjat-Jamkhed, Lanke from Parner, Prajakt Tanpure from Rahuri, and Sangram Jagtap from Ahmednagar City. Additionally, Babanrao Pachpute, a former NCP leader who joined the BJP in 2014, won from Shrigonda, while Monika Rajale of the BJP triumphed in Shevgaon.