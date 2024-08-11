Basics First: Bavdhan Residents Protest, March From Chandni Chowk To Ramnagar In Pune | Sourced

Residents of Bavdhan staged a silent protest titled "Basics First" on Sunday, addressing critical issues such as poor walkability and deteriorating road conditions in the area. The protest saw participation from 300 concerned citizens, all united in demanding immediate action from local authorities.

Organised by a coalition of Bavdhan residents, the protest aimed to ensure safe and accessible infrastructure in their neighbourhood. Participants walked silently from Chandani Chowk to Ramnagar, holding placards that called for improved road conditions, safer pedestrian pathways, and better urban planning that prioritises the needs of the community.

In a significant show of support, 51 residential societies in Bavdhan, comprising approximately 4,200 flats and 16,000 residents, have endorsed the "Basics First" movement. These societies provided written support on their official letterheads, underscoring widespread concern over the neglect of basic infrastructure in the area.

Deepa Prabhu, spokesperson for the citizens' organisation, stated, "The silent protest is a symbolic yet powerful way to draw attention to the issues we face every day. Walkability and safe roads are fundamental rights, and we urge the authorities to prioritise these basics before embarking on larger projects. The support from so many societies demonstrates the collective frustration and demand for immediate action."

She added, "The 'Basics First' protest reflects the growing frustration among Bavdhan residents over the lack of proper maintenance and development of essential infrastructure. The Bavdhan Citizens Forum, with the support of many societies, has drafted a formal petition to be presented to local municipal authorities, calling for a comprehensive review and urgent improvement of the area’s roads and pedestrian pathways."

"This protest is just the beginning of a larger movement aimed at making Bavdhan a safer, more accessible place for all its residents. We hope that this peaceful demonstration will lead to concrete actions and meaningful change soon," Prabhu further said.

Their demands include better roads, the removal of encroachments, and the installation of parking signage, among others.