Baramati rallies behind 'saheb': Pawar's home turf wants its most famous son to continue heading NCP | PTI

In Baramati town of Pune district, the home turf of NCP president Sharad Pawar and a place synonymous with his politically powerful family, the news of his resignation as party chief has come as a bolt from the blue for its residents who want him to continue heading the outfit.

Dropping a bombshell, 82-year-old Pawar on Tuesday said he is stepping down as chief of the political outfit he founded and helmed since 1999 after exiting the Congress.

The former Union minister made the announcement at an event in Mumbai organised to release the updated version of his Marathi autobiography, 'Lok Majhe Sangati'.

Residents rubbed their eyes in disbelief

As the news travelled to Baramati in western Maharashtra, located around 250 km from Mumbai, its residents rubbed their eyes in disbelief and struggled to come to terms with the development.

"Pawar saheb should not resign. The party is there because of him, and he should not relinquish the reins. He should not think of stepping down and be at the helm of the affairs as long as possible for him," said Jawahar Shah, who runs educational institutes in Baramati.

Shah said before going public, Pawar may have discussed the dramatic move with his ambitious nephew Ajit Pawar, who has been at the centre of intense political speculation over the last few weeks.

"It is highly possible they had a discussion before this announcement. Pawar saheb would not take this kind of decision alone," he said.

Shah said the people in Baramati, represented in the Lok Sabha for long by the Maratha politician, want him to continue heading the party, which was a constituent of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra till June last year.

"It is everyone's desire and demand that Pawar saheb remains the NCP chief. The party's base has expanded because of his efforts," he said.

"Pawar Saheb's leadership is needed in today's times"

Yogesh Jagtap, who is associated with the NCP, said Pawar's decision has come as a shock not only to the people of Baramati but the entire state of Maharashtra.

"In the current volatile political situation, Pawar Saheb's leadership is much needed. He is a fatherly figure and the state today needs Pawar saheb's leadership...he should remain active in politics," he said.

"The way Balasaheb Thackeray cannot be replaced in the Shiv Sena (founded by him) by anyone, in the same way, Pawar saheb can't be replaced in the NCP. Till the last moment, he should remain the party chief, and while controlling the reins of the party, saheb should develop a team and create the next level of leadership. Ajit Pawar is already ready, as everyone knows the functioning of Ajit Pawar," said Jagtap.

"Ajit Pawar is an able administrator, but..."

There is no doubt that Ajit Pawar is an able administrator, but the NCP patriarch's leadership is required by the party, he said.

"I am sure saheb will have to take his decision back as common party workers and the people of Baramati would not accept his decision," Jagtap said.

He said there was an attempt by some people to make Ajit Pawar a "villain" in the entire episode, but whenever any important decision is taken in the party, it is first discussed in the family.

Another local resident Madan Devkate said he has been watching Pawar's political life for more than 35 years.

"As per the information I have, Pawar saheb took this decision in consultation with Supriya tai (his daughter Supriya Sule, the current MP from Baramati) and Ajit dada and we will accept whatever decision the family takes," he said.

Pawar's guidance is needed by the party, he said.

"Though his decision is a shock for everyone as Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, it is also true that whenever he takes any decision, it is a well thought out one," Devkate stated.

Imtiyaz Shikilkar, who owns an industrial unit in the town, said the resignation announcement was a big shock for him.

"Everyone is stunned... no one is able to come to terms with the fact that he has taken such a decision," he said.

Prashant Kate, another resident of Baramati, said it is difficult for local people to digest the news.

"Everyone is of the opinion that Pawar saheb should not have taken such a decision," he said.