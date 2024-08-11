Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone, WhatsApp Hacked; Police Complaint Filed | X/@supriya_sule

Baramati MP Supriya Sule announced on Sunday afternoon via X (formerly Twitter) that her phone and WhatsApp had been hacked and that she has filed a formal complaint with the police.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader wrote, "My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help. Please take note."

Meanwhile, her party's Shiv Swarajya Yatra (SSY) commenced from the historic Shivneri Fort in Pune's Junnar on Friday in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Jayant Patil, the party's state chief, explained the symbolic significance of the launch date, saying, "We chose August 9 as it marks the day when Mahatma Gandhi called for the British to 'Quit India' at the August Kranti Maidan. It is also celebrated as the International Day of the World's Indigenous (Tribals) People."

Patil added that during the SSY journey to the remotest areas, NCP (SP) leaders and workers will seek the blessings of the people to secure a fresh mandate based on the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great icons like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Regarding the recent meeting between Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) president and MLA Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu, an ally of the ruling Mahayuti, and Sharad Pawar in Pune on Saturday, Sule commented, "Kadu has done commendable work, especially for people with disabilities. Although we have different political ideologies, his efforts for the disabled are noteworthy. I hope everyone can unite for the betterment of the state."

Kadu mentioned that he discussed issues concerning farmers, laborers, and persons with disabilities with Pawar. He added that a decision on whether to remain with the Mahayuti alliance or leave will be made by September 1. Kadu had previously stated that his party plans to contest 20 out of the 288 seats in the Assembly elections scheduled for October.