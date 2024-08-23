Bar Dispute Turns Deadly In Pune: Bouncer Kills Notorious Criminal With Hammer | FPJ Photo

A notorious criminal was brutally murdered following a dispute in a bar in Pune on Friday. The incident took place outside the Classic Bar near the Veer Baji Pasalkar Bridge on Sinhagad Road around 12:30am. The deceased has been identified as Gotya alias Hanumant Shejwal (34), a resident of Dhayari Phata, Sinhagad Road.

The accused has been identified as Akash (Kakya) Kulkarni, who has been detained by the police along with two others: Murkute, the bar manager, and Viplaw Sarkar, a cashier at the bar.

According to the police, Shejwal, who had a criminal record, was drinking with his friends at the Classic Bar near the Vadgaon Bridge. After consuming alcohol, he had a heated argument with the hotel staff over the bill payment.

Kulkarni and other hotel staff intervened and tried to calm Shejwal down, asking him to leave the hotel with his friends. However, a scuffle broke out between them.

Angered by the ruckus, Kulkarni brought a hammer from a nearby tyre repair shop and struck Shejwal on the head. He died on the spot from the injury.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Police Inspector Raghavendra Kshirsagar of Sinhagad Road Police Station said, "All three accused have also been injured and have been admitted to the hospital for medical care. We have detained them accordingly, and action will be taken."

A case has been registered under sections 103-1 (Punishment for murder), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita at Sinhagad Road Police Station.