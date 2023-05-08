Baner-Balewadi to bid adieu to water woes with new scheme launch on May 17

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil chaired a review meeting on Monday to discuss the scheme for an equitable supply of water to the Baner-Balewadi region in Pune. | PIB

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil chaired a review meeting on Monday to discuss the scheme for an equitable supply of water to the Baner-Balewadi region in Pune.

The first phase of the scheme has been completed, and the minister directed officials to launch it on May 17, providing relief to the region's long-standing water woes.

Officials, including Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, Chief Engineer of Water Supply Department Anirudh Pavaskar, and Superintending Engineer of 24x7 Scheme Nandkishore Jagtap, were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials were instructed to expedite the ongoing work of the water supply scheme through the Municipal Corporation and to install water meters.

Additionally, Patil directed the officials to complete the widening, deepening, and cleaning of the Nagjhari drain by the end of June and remove encroachments around the drain. He also instructed them to appoint an employee to remove garbage during the monsoon season.