 Aurangabad: Waluj Police Thwart Suicide Attempt, Save Man Involved in Domestic Quarrel
Aurangabad: Waluj Police Thwart Suicide Attempt, Save Man Involved in Domestic Quarrel

Police stated that a couple resides in Jaibhavani Chowk in the Bajajnagar area. They got married two years ago. The husband, who works in a private company, is a habitual drunkard and frequently quarrels with his wife after drinking.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
A man attempted suicide by hanging himself following a petty quarrel with his wife in the Waluj area on Thursday afternoon. However, the Waluj MIDC police intervened and saved the man.

On Wednesday night, they quarreled, and the man injured himself with a shaving blade. In the morning, they quarreled again, prompting the wife to directly go to the Waluj police station to lodge a complaint against her husband.

