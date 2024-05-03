Aurangabad: Waluj Police Thwart Suicide Attempt, Save Man Involved in Domestic Quarrel | FPJ

A man attempted suicide by hanging himself following a petty quarrel with his wife in the Waluj area on Thursday afternoon. However, the Waluj MIDC police intervened and saved the man.

Police stated that a couple resides in Jaibhavani Chowk in the Bajajnagar area. They got married two years ago. The husband, who works in a private company, is a habitual drunkard and frequently quarrels with his wife after drinking.

On Wednesday night, they quarreled, and the man injured himself with a shaving blade. In the morning, they quarreled again, prompting the wife to directly go to the Waluj police station to lodge a complaint against her husband.

The police instructed her to call her husband and ask him to come to the police station. She called him, but he did not respond. Consequently, she made a video call, during which he threatened to hang himself. The police observed the suicide attempt and promptly dispatched a team, including PSI Sandeep Shinde, constable Yogesh Shelke, Vinod Nitnavre, and others, to his house.

Upon entering the house, the police found the man hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope. They assisted him and removed him from the fan. The timely intervention and alertness of the police saved the man's life. Subsequently, the police brought the couple to the police station and persuaded them not to engage in further conflicts.