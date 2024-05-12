Aurangabad: Traffic Changes for Heavy Vehicles on Bidkin Road Due to Water Pipeline Work | Representative Image

The Water Resources Department has initiated the work of laying a water pipeline between Nilajgaon and Shekta Phata Road near Bidkin on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Paithan Highway. Hence, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have made some changes in the traffic for the heavy vehicles on this road.

Accordingly, the heavy vehicles going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan via Bidkin and the heavy vehicles coming from Jalna, Solapur, Dhule road and going towards Pune and Ahmednagar via Kachner and Bidkin have been stopped on this road. The order will be implemented from May 10 at 6 am till the further directives in this regard.

The heavy vehicles on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Paithan routes should use the alternate road of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Nilajgaon Phata – L & T via DMIC to Paithan.

Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinar road traffic will be diverted to Paithan – DMIC – L & T – Nilajgaon Phata – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Jalna Road to Bidkin will opt for Jalna Road – Karmad – Cambridge Chowk – Zalta Phata – Solapur Highway – Gandheli – Satara – AS Club – Ahmednagar, Pune, Dhule.