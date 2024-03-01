Aurangabad: Six Employees Booked For Defrauding Pune Business Of ₹1.99 Crore Through False Credit Notes |

The Waluj MIDC police have booked six employees of a company in the Waluj MIDC area for duping a business house of ₹1.99 crore by entering false credit notes into the computers of two firms of the company.

According to the details, Atul Mohan Bhandari, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has two firms in the Waluj Industrial area named Shubham Industries on Plot No K-110 and Amar Industries on plot No. M-29. Both these firms manufacture automobile spare parts and supply them to big automobile companies. Atul Bhandari started one more company in Gujarat in 2018. Hence, he diverted all his attention to the Gujarat company and could not concentrate on the firms in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The plant head, accountant, accounts executive, and other employees used to look after the affairs in the city.

Meanwhile, Shubham Industries and Amar Industries received some amount from Luminaz Safety Glass and Perfect Dynamics companies. However, the firm employees transferred these amounts to various bank accounts in the names of Shripal Devkaran Kavadia and Kushal Devkaran Kavadiya by making false entries in the ledger books of Bhandari’s companies. They also prepared false records by making wrong credit notes. The concerned employees showed that they had given a job work assignment to the Kawadiya Brothers and then transferred the amount to their accounts.

When Bhandari came to know about the fraud, he lodged a complaint with the Waluj Police station against the Auditor Pradeep Shankar Muley (Cidco Mahanagar), Accountant Praveenkumar Khanduba Bhone (Begumpura), accounts executive Swapnil Keshav Chaube (Buldhana), Plant head Bharat Macchindra Khedkar (MIDC, Waluj), Shripal Devkaran, and Kushal Devkaran Kawdiya. PSI Praveen Patarkar is further investigating the case.