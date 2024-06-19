Aurangabad Shocker! Mother's Lover Impregnates 14-Year-Old Daughter, FIR Lodged After 8 Months Of Pregnancy | Representational image

In a heinous incident, the lover of a woman made her minor daughter pregnant in Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Waluj Industrial area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The 14-year-old girl is eight months pregnant and a case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. The police have put the man and victim’s mother behind the bars now.

Police said that a 14-year-old girl was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on June 15. It was found that the girl was pregnant. The GMCH administration informed the Waluj MIDC police about it. The police registered the statement of the girl at GMCH the next day. She told the police that an unidentified person forcibly sexually exploited her around eight months back when she was returning home from the school at around 1pm.

Mother consented him to establish physical relation with daughter

Considering the seriousness of the case, PI Krushna Shinde directed the officers to investigate and find the culprit immediately. API Shraddha Waidnade interrogated the victim's mother and her father and the victim separately. During investigation, it was found that her mother had an affair with a man. He also wanted to establish sexual relations with her 14-year-old daughter and her mother gave consent to her lover for this heinous activity. The girl remained pregnant due to forcible sexual exploitation.

The police then arrested the victim's 37 years old mother and her paramour Ankush Pralhad Jadhav (39, Ranjangaon, Gangapur taluka, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) on Monday night. The police are further investigating the case.