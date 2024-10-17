Aurangabad Shaken by Back-to-Back Murders of Teenagers |

Another murder of a 21-year-old youth in just 24 hours after the murder of a 17-year-old boy has shaken Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. People are now questioning the increased criminal activities and the maintenance of the law and order situation.

Earlier, a 17-year-old boy, Sumit Kashinath Jawale, was murdered in the wee hours on Tuesday over the suspicion of helping his friend in a love affair. As around 24 hours passed after the incident, a 19-year-old youth, Amol Subhash Dabhade, living in the Railway Tracks area in Vishrantinagar, was murdered by his friend over old rivalry on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased dragged and killed

According to the details, Amol and his friends Akshay Sabale, Akshay Waghmare, Raju Gaikwad, Rahul Gaikwad, and others were sitting in the premises of the Hanuman Temple in Vishrantinagar. The accused, Nilesh Chavan and Kunal More (both residents of Mukundwadi), came and asked Amol to come aside, saying that they wanted to talk to him. But Amol refused to go with them. Then Nilesh dragged him and took him out of the temple premises and stabbed him in the chest. Amol’s friends tried to nab Nilesh and Kunal, but they fled from the scene on a motorcycle.

Amol’s friends, family members, and relatives rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after examination. Meanwhile, accused Nilesh Chavan himself appeared before the police. Based on the complaint lodged by Amol’s brother Ajay, a case has been registered with the Pundlik Nagar police station, and the police are further investigating the case.