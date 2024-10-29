Aurangabad: Severe Blow to Shiv Sena UBT as Kishanchand Tanwani Withdraws in Central Constituency |

Shiv Sena (UBT) has received a severe blow as its candidate Kishanchand Tanwani, in a press conference on Monday, declared his withdrawal from the contest for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central constituency. He cited his ill health as a reason for his withdrawal.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated its senior leader Balasaheb Thorat from the constituency, party sources said.

The Maha Vikas Aghari (MVA), consisting of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), nominated former MLC Tanwani as its official candidate for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central constituency against incumbent Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Pradeep Jaiswal. It was expected that there would be a direct fight between Tanwani and Jaiswal, representing two factions of the splintered Shiv Sena in this constituency.

However, Tanwani suddenly declared his withdrawal during a press conference on Monday, a day before the last day of filing nomination. It’s considered a severe blow to Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena leaders including former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Jaiswal and Tanwani were the major leaders who dominated the Gulmandi area, which has been the stronghold of Shiv Sena for the past 30 to 35 years in the city. The first Shiv Sena branch in the city was established in Gulmandi and later it spread all over the district.

Tanwani contested the 2014 assembly elections from the BJP in the Central constituency. The Shiv Sena candidate was Pradeep Jaiswal. As the votes in the constituency were divided between Tanwani and Jaiswal, AIMIM candidate Imtiyaaz Jaleel benefited from it and emerged victorious.

While withdrawing his candidature from the election, Tanwani stated that the votes would be divided once again between the two Shiv Sena candidates. He also stated that Jaiswal had promised him that he would support him during the assembly – 2024 polls, but he breached the promise.

After the announcement of Tanwani, the Legislative Council’s Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said that Thackeray had declared Tanwani as the official candidate from the Central constituency, he was also given the AB form from the party. However, as Tanwani declared that he was withdrawing from the constituency, therefore, senior leader Balasaheb Thorat has been given the candidature and Tanwani has been removed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) district president, Danve said.