Aurangabad Police Recruitment: Lawyers, Engineers, Doctors Apply for Post Requiring Class 12 Education |

The recruitment process for filling 754 posts of constables and drivers in four police divisions in the district is presently in progress. The educational qualification for the post is just class twelfth pass. But, as highly qualified candidates like doctors, engineers, IT professionals, lawyers, and other professionals have applied for the recruitment process, the dearth of employment in the country has once again been brought to the fore.

Doctors, lawyers, engineers apply for post

Candidates who have completed BTech, LLM, BPharm, MBA, and other postgraduate courses have also applied for police jobs. Out of the total candidates who applied, 55 percent are postgraduates.

Group wise applications

The physical rounds for the recruitment process for filling the posts of constables and drivers in the city and district rural police forces began on Wednesday. In all, 16,133 applications have been received for filling 212 posts in the city police force while 4,418 applications were received for filling 126 constable posts in the rural police and 2,722 applications for 21 driver posts. Similarly, 4,229 applications were received for filling 80 posts in the Railway police and 70,333 applications for filling 314 posts in prisons.

The physical rounds of the candidates in the rural police force started at the Gokul Ground at the Superintendent of Police office. As many as 865 applications have been received for filling the 31 posts of Lady Police Constables and 172 applications for filling six posts of lady drivers.

The registration of the candidates was done through biometric scanners and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). The entire recruitment process is being conducted under the vigilance of CCTV cameras for maintaining transparency.

Physical tests were conducted

On Wednesday, 1,000 male candidates were called, of which 638 were present and 106 candidates were declared ineligible. A total of 532 candidates were selected for the physical round.

The rural police administration has arranged for medical facilities in case of accidents during the physical round. The candidates are given refreshments and ORS water so that they can maintain their stamina.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya appealed to the candidates that they should not fall prey to any kind of lure of jobs given by any officers or private persons in lieu of money. They should contact the control room immediately if they have any complaints regarding recruitment.