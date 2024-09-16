Aurangabad: Pipeline Busted for Third Time in Dhorkin; Change in City traffic for Ganpati Visarjan |

The 1,200 mm diameter pipeline bringing water from Jayakwadi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar burst for the third time in the past two months at Dhorkin on Sunday evening. As a result, the city's water supply schedule has been disrupted for a day. Thousands of liters of water were lost due to the pipe bursting, creating fountains of water as the high pressure caused the entire road to resemble a lake.

The pipeline, which is old and prone to frequent bursts, failed again in the Bazarpatti area of Dhorkin at around 7:30pm on Sunday. With the water supply to the city halted, many areas, including parts of CIDCO, HUDCO, and others, will experience a one-day delay in receiving water, excluding the old city.

Currently, two pipelines with diameters of 900 mm and 2,500 mm have been laid from Jayakwadi to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the old 1,200 mm diameter pipeline is worn out. The city receives 167 TMC of water daily from the two new pipelines and 100 TMC from the 1,200 mm pipeline. The reduction in water supply due to the burst pipeline has impacted the city's water availability.

Water from the burst pipeline also spread onto an electricity transformer, causing power interruptions in many areas of Dhorkin. Residents spent the night without electricity. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) employees quickly responded to the incident and halted the water flow from the pipe.

As a result, water supply to various parts of the city, including Cidco, Garkheda, Osmanpura, Kranti Chowk, Rokda Hanuman Colony, Samarthnagar, Hanuman Tekdi, Shahnoormia Dargah, Bansilalnagar, Padampura, Kokanwadi, Jalannagar, Shivajinagar, Itkheda, Hudco, Shivshankar, Jawahar Colony, and others, has been disrupted on Monday and Tuesday.

Change in City traffic for Ganpati Visarjan

The Ganesh Festival will come to an end on September 17, and the Ganesh idols installed over the past 10 days will be immersed in water with enthusiasm and religious gaiety. The Ganesh idols will be taken out through processions from various places to the immersion site. To avoid inconvenience to residents and address safety concerns, the city police have made changes to the city traffic on Tuesday. These changes will be enforced from 7 am on Tuesday until the end of the processions.

The following routes will be closed for all types of vehicles during this period: Sansthan Ganpati to Gandhi Statue, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Barabhai Tajiya, Balwant Vachanalay to ZP Ground, Sansthan Ganpati to Shahgunj Chaman, Juna Bazar to Bhadkal Gate, Jinsi Chowk to Sansthan Ganpati, Jafar Gate Mondha to Raja Bazar, Nizamoddin Dargah Road to Nizamoddin Chowk to Shahgunj Chaman, Chelipura Chowk to Gandhi Putla, Manzurpura Chowk to Gandhi Putla, Lota Karanja to Sarafa Road, Rohilla Galli to Sarafa Road, Sillekhana Chowk, Paithan Gate, Barabhai Tajiya to City Chowk, Savarkar Chowk to Balwant Vachanalaya, Anjali Talkies to Baburao Kale Chowk, and Roxy Corner to Baburao Kale Chowk.

People can use the alternate routes: Roshan Gate - Shahgunj to City Chowk, Mill Corner – Aurangpura – Anjali Talkies – Nageshwarwadi – Nirala Bazar – Samarthnagar, and Kranti Chowk – Sille Khana to Samarthnagar.

Dr Pandharipande gets lifetime achievement award

Dr Babasaheb Amedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) former Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Pandharipande has been conferred with the prestigious Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) Life Time Achievement award.

Dr Pandharipande was given this award for his commendable work for the past 50 years in the field of physics, engineering, aeronautics – Radar engineering fields. The award was conferred on him by Madhya Pradesh’s state minister AK Saini in a function held at Bhopal on Saturday. Earlier he had been felicitated with the prestigious Devang Mehta Business School and other awards.