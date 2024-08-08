Aurangabad: Officials Felicitated for Attracting ₹54,000 Crore Industrial Investment to City |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh and Marathwada Chamber of Commerce felicitated the officials who took the initiative in bringing a huge industrial investment to the tune of ₹54,000 crore to the city. A function ‘Celebrating the Excitement’ was held, during which the president of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Arpit Save, former president Dushyant Patil, vice president Utsav Macchar, treasurer Atharvesh Nandawat, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Anil Patil, vice president Arjun Gaikwad, Manish Agrawal, Rajendra Chaudhary, Rajesh Mandhane, and others were felicitated. Senior industrialist Mansingh Pawar presided over.

Three major industrial projects, including Toyota Kirloskar Motors, JSW Company, and Lubrizole Company, are coming up in the city. A huge investment of ₹54,000 crore and more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs will be generated with the commencement of these projects.

CMIA and MASSIA officials had taken strenuous efforts to bring these projects to the city. Hence, the local businessmen and industrialists felicitated the officials for their efforts toward the development of the city. Chamber president Adeshpalsingh Chhabda, Prafulla Malani, Umesh Dashrathi, Sanjay Kankriya, Mukund Kulkarni, Shivprasad Jaju, Tansukh Zambad, and others were present.