Aurangabad News: No Way to Enter Public Toilet in Ranjangaon; Cotton Growers to Receive ₹60 Crore in Insurance; Missing Lady Doctor Found Dead at Sai Tekdi |

The Ranjangaon Grampanchayat has recently constructed three public toilets for the convenience of the people. However, the public toilet built near Ektanagar lacks an entrance, leaving residents puzzled about how to use it. This is seen as a perfect example of administrative negligence, according to the people.

The toilet has been constructed over a nullah, with the door facing the nullah, but there is no ladder or platform to cross the nullah and enter the toilet. Residents are questioning whether the toilet was built merely to fulfill formalities rather than to serve the public effectively.

Ranjangaon's population is rapidly increasing due to workers migrating for jobs in the Waluj industrial area. A large marketplace has been established, and facilities such as schools and hospitals are available. However, the lack of public toilets in the marketplace has caused inconvenience for visitors. The Ranjangaon Grampanchayat decided to construct public toilets using funds from the 15th Finance Commission. While two toilets have been completed—one in Radhanagari and another in Ektanagar—the Ektanagar toilet, situated about five feet above the nullah, lacks a ladder or staircase, leaving residents confused about its usability.

Cotton Producers to Receive ₹60 Crore in Insurance

Following the final crop report submitted by the district administration, insurance companies have agreed to pay ₹60 crore in crop insurance to cotton producers in the district.

The district experienced minimal rainfall last year, with over 20 days of gaps in approximately 16 revenue circles. To address this, the government had provided ₹95 crore as a 25 percent advance payment for crop insurance. Subsequently, unseasonal rains in October and November led to significant losses for farmers. The farmers claimed insurance from the companies, which initially paid out ₹103 crore. With the final crop report now submitted, the companies have decided to pay an additional ₹60 crore in compensation. To date, the total insurance payments by the companies have amounted to ₹281 crore.

Missing Lady Doctor Found Dead at Sai Tekdi

A lady doctor who had been missing for several days was found hanging from a tree near Sai Tekdi on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Rupali Nitin Borse (50, Prathameshnagar, Deolai Chowk). The Chikalthana police, in their preliminary investigation, believe she may have committed suicide.

Dr. Rupali and her husband are both medical professionals and have a son.

Dr. Rupali left home on July 17, stating she was going to the temple for Ashadi Ekadashi but did not return. Despite extensive searches by her family and relatives, she could not be found. Her husband, Dr. Nitin, subsequently lodged a complaint with the Satara police station.

The body was discovered by children playing near Sai Tekdi in the Deolai area. Upon receiving the report, the Chikalthana police arrived at the scene and sent the body to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy.