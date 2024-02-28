Aurangabad News: Jalna Incur Losses Due To Unseasonal Rains; MAT Grants Stay On Transfer Of 3 PIs

Some talukas of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts have incurred heavy losses due to the unseasonal rain that lashed these two districts on Monday night.

Some parts even experienced hailstorms. Two persons, an Ox and a cow are reported to have died due to lightening and even lightening, according to the disaster management sources. The farmers incurred heavy losses of Rabi crops due to the rains. The wheat, maize, gram and other crops that were ready for harvesting were completely destroyed in some parts. The actual estimation of the losses will be clear after the actual panchanamas of the crops.

Some villages in the Kannad tehsil experienced showers with thunder. The district administration has directed the taluka officers to estimate the losses of crops and other properties. An Ox died due to lightning at Dhanora. Last year, the unseasonal rain lashed the district at the beginning of March. The meteorological department has predicted unseasonal rain this year as well.

The Dongarwadi in Vaijapur taluka experienced a hailstorm on Tuesday evening. The Wheat, gram and Maize crops ready for harvesting were destroyed. Loni Khurd, Babhultel, Naygavhan, Kavitkheda, Valan, Anchalgaon, Talwada and other villages also experienced unseasonal rains.

MAT Grants Stay On Transfer Of 3 PIs

Against the backdrop of the upcoming general elections, the Election Commission of India had directed to transfer the eligible police officers in the state. Accordingly, the city police commissionerate sent a list of 7 PIs and 26 PSIs in the city police force eligible for transfers.

The Directorate general of Police sanctioned the list two days back. The officers were directed to join the new posting immediately. However, three PIs from the city Avinash Aghav, Ashok Giri and Dilip Gangurde moved to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).

Adv Siddheshwar Thombre for Aghav and Adv Prashant Nagargoje for Giri and Gangurde raised the issue that these said officers had completed only four years in the city where there were officers who had completed six years but were not included in the transfer list.

After the hearing, the MAT granted stay on the transfers of these three inspectors. However, it is being rumoured in the police arena that some police officers and likely to approach MAT against the decision of their transfers soon.