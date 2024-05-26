Aurangabad News: Flight to Nagpur from July 2, 28-Year-Old Dies in Accident | Pixabay

The much-anticipated flight service from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will commence on July 2, operated by IndiGo Airlines. This service, which has been in constant demand for the last few years, will significantly reduce travel time. At present, travelers had to rely on private vehicles or ST buses for this journey, which takes at least twelve hours.

One dies in accident

A 28-year-old man died after a dash by an unidentified vehicle to his motorcycle at Karodi Shivar on May 23 night. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Gulabrao More (Kannad).

More, a resident of Kannad ran a fish business. On Thursday night, he was going to his home after selling fishes in the weekly market at Cantonment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on his motorcycle. On Dhule – Solapur Highway, an unidentified vehicle dashed his vehicle and he was seriously injured. The passengers going on the same road Ramchandra Vaidya and Manoj Vehdhane and others rushed More to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in injured condition. He died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment. The police are searching for the vehicle which dashed the motorcycle.