 Aurangabad: Mother and Daughter Die by Suicide in Khuldabad Well
The villagers of Galleborgaon in Khuldabad taluka were shocked when a mother-daughter duo ended their lives by suicide by jumping into a well. The incident occurred on the morning of September 5, and the deceased have been identified as Vandana Bharat Dudhare (35) and Pallavi Bharat Dudhare (17). The reason for their suicide is not known.

According to details, Bharat Bhikan Dudhare lived with his wife Vandana, daughter Pallavi, and son Deepak. On September 4, the family had dinner together, and later Vandana and Pallavi drew Rangoli on their hands. Vandana wrote the names of her husband Bharat on one palm and her son Deepak on the other. The next morning at around 7 am, Pallavi woke up and noticed her mother was not in bed. She went to the backyard to look for her but could not find her. She then looked into the well and saw her mother’s body floating on the surface of the water. Pallavi also jumped into the well.

