Aurangabad: Main Accused in Honour Killing Case Arrested |

The main accused in the honour killing case that shocked the entire state was finally arrested by the city police from Jalna on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Gitaram Kirtishahi.

Gitaram’s daughter Vidya married to Amit Salunkhe around a month back. Gitaram and his family members did not like his daughter marrying the boy from another caste. On July 14 at around 11.30pm, Gitaram and his nephew Appasaheb Kirtishahi stabbed Amit several times. Amit sustained severe stomach and leg injuries. He was being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died on July 25.

Gitaram and Appasaheb were at large since then and the city police had launched a severe manhunt for them.

Amit’s family members and his wife Vidya had been pressuring the police to arrest the accused immediately. Under the guidance of DCP Nitin Bagate, the police intensified the search. Appasaheb was arrested on Saturday from the Phulambri area, but the whereabouts of the Gitaram could not be traced.

Later, the police received the information from the informers that Gitaram was hiding in the house of his son-in-law in Jalna. The police laid a trap and arrested Gitaram and his son-in-law Swapnil Patekar (28, Jalna) for giving asylum to him.