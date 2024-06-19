Aurangabad: MAGIC Launches BEEJ Program to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs | Photo credit: Pixabay

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) with the aim of fostering business understanding, has announced the commencement of their Business Enterprise Educational Journey (BEEJ) program. Designed for students eager to enter the competitive world of startups, established professionals, and entrepreneurs, this course will prepare participants with essential skills and knowledge to excel in entrepreneurial ventures.

The program commenced on June 15, 2024, and is supported by seasoned experts and mentors affiliated with MAGIC, providing a comprehensive learning experience, said MAGIC director Prasad Kokil. Topics covered include company registration and startup documentation processes, startup requirements and certifications, sales and marketing strategies, pricing and value proposition, annual business planning, business plan customization, time management, effective meeting strategies, business ethics, business lifecycle, and sustainability strategies. The program's operations are managed by Ketaki Tupe. Startups from Pune, Rahuri, Jalgaon, Muktainagar, Kolhapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar have actively participated in this initiative.

Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) president Dushyant Patil emphasised the critical need for mentoring during the early stages of business ventures. MAGIC Institute plays a significant role in these efforts, contributing to the strengthening of the startup ecosystem in Marathwada, he added.