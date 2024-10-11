Aurangabad: Lieutenant General Preetpal Singh Inaugurates Tech and Incubation Lab to Strengthen India's Defense Sector |

“Presently, warfare techniques are changing at the global level. Hence, innovative manufacturing is needed to strengthen the defense sector of the country,” said Lieutenant General Preetpal Singh.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the Tech and Incubation Lab established jointly by the Army, MAGIC, and Government Engineering College in the Cantonment area on Thursday. Major General Amarpal Singh Chahal, Brigadier Vidrendra Singh, MAGIC director Prasad Kokil, director Ritesh Mishra, Ashish Garde, GEC principal Sanjay Dambhare, and representatives of various startups were present.

Singh further stated that the army is planning to develop such types of labs so that the problems in war technology and the defense sector can be resolved. This lab will prove to be the best in the country. The defense ministry is encouraging such projects to make the defense sector and India self-reliant, while developing modern technology and talent.

Know all about the lab

Director Mishra mentioned that the lab, established in a 2,000 square foot area, has facilities like 3D printing, open services, AI servers, virtual reality, drone technology, reverse engineering machines, and other equipment. The students and teachers of the Government Engineering College will be given problem statements from the defense sector.

Later, Lieutenant General Singh visited the Marathwada Auto Cluster and inspected the permanent display center there. He also visited the exhibition where more than 25 startups displayed their products used in the defense sector.

Industrialists Sunil Raithatha, Prashant Deshpande, Mukund Kulkarni, Umersh Dashrathi, Jayant Padalkar, and others were present.