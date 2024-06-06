Aurangabad: Hotelier Murdered by Drug Addict in Naregaon, Residents Panic

In an inebriated condition, accused after stabbing came out of the hotel with a knife filled with blood stains and threatened people |

The menace of the drug addicts has once again come to the fore in the city. An addict stabbed and murdered a hotelier in Naregaon on Tuesday evening as he refused to give him money for buying the addictive pills.

The deceased has been identified as Feroz Khan Kalim Khan (41, Naregaon) and the murderer as Kalim Shah Madar Shah (36, Naregaon). Moreover, the murder Kalim Shah after stabbing Feroz created a scene on the road by holding a knife in his hand and threatening the people. A case has been registered with the CIDCO MIDC police station.

According to the details, Kalim Shah is a habitual addict and often used narcotic pills and other substances for addiction. He has a criminal background and often used to threaten people for money to purchase drugs.

Feroz Khan lived with his family at Bismillah Colony in Naregaon area. He ran a hotel for his livelihood in Naregaon. On Tuesday at around 6.30pm, he was busy with his routine hotel work. Kalim went there and threatened them to give him money to purchase liquor, but Feroz refused to give him money. Kalim then took out a knife and stabbed Feroz several times.

In an inebriated condition, Kalim after stabbing came out of the hotel with a knife filled with blood stains and threatened people. He also held a stone in another hand. The people were panicked by this scene. However, people were afraid to nab him as he was holding a knife and was in high spirits. Still, some of the residents got hold of him and snatched the knife and beat him black and blue.

The menace of the addicts was on a rise in the city around two years back. There were several addicts who used to purchase narcotic pills for addiction and used to trouble the people. Around eight murders were reported by the addicts, two years back. The police had gained control over the situation by controlling the supply from the drug peddlers in the city. However, the menace is on a rise once again.