Aurangabad: HC Directs to Handover New Water Tanks to CSMC by August |

The Aurangabad Division Bench of Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice YG Khobrade, has directed the concerned authorities to complete 90 per cent of the works of the proposed seven water supply tanks in the city and hand them over to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) by the end of August.

According to the report submitted in this regard, 96 per cent of the work of the water supply tank at Himayat Baug has been completed and 95 per cent of the work of the tank at Pratapnagar. The 92 per cent of the work of the tank at Delhi Gate has been completed, 91 per cent at Shakyanagar, and 81 per cent at Shivajinagar.

The bench has directed the concerned authorities to handover these new seven tanks to the CSMC by the end of August. Presently, the work on one tank is in progress. The bench submitted a percentage-wise report of the works of the tanks.

Plant 1980 trees: HC to CSMC

The bench also brought to the notice of the authorities that 297 trees were uprooted while implementing the project. Hence, the social forestry department and the CSMC, under the guidance of the CSMC garden supervisor, should plant 1980 new trees in place of the uprooted trees.

The joint valve of the 20 mm diameter pipeline laid recently by the Jeevan Pradhikaran from Jayakwadi to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city was dismantled at Pharola on Monday. The pipeline, having the capacity to carry 75 MLD water, is now supplying only 20 MLD water to the city. As a result, the residents have to face severe water scarcity despite the roads and rivers flowing in the rainy season. The work of repairing the valve has not been completed yet.

The new 200 mm diameter pipeline burst during the testing once and after the completion of the laying of the pipeline twice. Until the pipeline is handed over to the corporation, the work of repairing the pipeline is done by a private agency. The 200 mm diameter pipeline burst in the wee hours on Monday while the work of laying the 2500 mm diameter pipeline in Pharola water purification centre was ongoing. The joint valve of the pipeline was dismantled, and hence the water supply to the city was hampered. After the breakage of the water pipeline, the issue was raised about who would repair the pipeline for two days. Finally, the repairing work was started on Wednesday. The sources said that the repairing work of the pipeline is underway and the water supply will be restored.

Presently, the city is getting the water supply from the 1200 mm, 700 mm, and 900 mm pipelines in the city. The city is receiving 140 MLD water presently, which is 20 MLD less than the usual water supply.

Similarly, the water supply from the Harsul Lake has been stopped due to the less water availability in the lake. The lake has been dry for the past two months. Water was supplied to around 14 wards from Harsul Lake, but these wards are now dependent on the water supply from the Jayakwadi.