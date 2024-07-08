Aurangabad: Garage Security Guard Brutally Murdered with Stone |

A security guard of a garage was brutally murdered by crushing with a stone on Sunday night in Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar. The incident came to the fore on Monday at around 9am and the entire Waluj area was shocked. The deceased has been identified as Bhausaheb Navdev Padulkar (Shraddha Colony, Waluj). However, no evidence of forcible attack or scuffle was noticed on the murder spot.

According to the details, Padulkar is the native of Kajala in Jalna district and was staying with his family in Waluj area for the past many years. His first wife died and later he married Janabai, and has a son Akash, and daughters Sonubai and Monubai from her. He was working as a security guard in a garage owned by Ashok Mukunda Dabhade (Osmanpura) in Waluj area. On Sunday he went on duty at the garage but did not return home in the morning.

At around 9am, Dabhade came to the garage and noticed that Padulkar was lying in a pool of blood. He immediately informed the police. The Satara police station PI Brahma Giri, MIDC Waluj police station PI Krushna Shinde and others rushed to the spot. Padulkar’s face was completely crushed with a stone. The police found his tiffin box with him and some spare parts burning aside. A case has been registered with the Satara police station and the police are further investigating the case.